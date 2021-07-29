The country’s Covid-19 active cases are on the rise, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

As of July 25, the Health Service on its website reported 4,983 active cases.

Data from the Kotoka International Airport shows that since its reopening in September last year, 2,219 returnees have tested positive for the virus.

With 450 new cases recorded, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,019.

Some 26 of the active cases reported are severe with 15 others in critical condition.

So far, 97,213 persons have recovered and have been discharged from various health facilities.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Eastern Regions have discharged about 75,236 individuals.