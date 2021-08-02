When there’s a property, there’s a thief; irrespective of age, race, status, or religion.

The latest to be caught in the act of stealing is an aged and physically challenged man who made his way into a place believed to be an office.

As though he was resting on the table, the limping man targeted a laptop and other items that were resting on the table, with no one to look after the items.

After scrutinizing the area and realizing the coast was clear, the elderly man snatched the laptop straight into his pants.

His next mission was aborted upon hearing the voices of some persons approaching.

Despite limping away after the robbery, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has exposed him.

Watch the video below: