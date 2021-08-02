Weeping may endure for a night but joy indeed comes in the morning.

That was exactly what happened as two female strippers managed to take centre stage at a funeral in a new video that has gone viral on the internet.

The funeral reportedly took place in Pretoria, the capital of South Africa.

In the video which has generated massive reactions on social media, the ladies were captured giving male mourners erotic lap dances coupled with twerking sessions.

Other mourners present cheered them on as they went about their duties effortlessly in front of the open casket.

One of the male mourners, who was elated by their display begun to spray stacks of cash.

However, the rationale behind that part of the funeral is not immediately known.

Watch the video attached for more:

Pretoria is something else yhoo

Girls are stripping and twerking at a funeral 😪 pic.twitter.com/crKgOTa89X — Casanova (@DlalaChampion) July 31, 2021

ALSO READ: