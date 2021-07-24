It was an emotional sight as parents and other relatives of the late Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei, who was killed by some assailants during a bullion van robbery attack, weep uncontrollably at the burial ceremony of their son.

They could not hold back their tears when they filed past his body.

Both parents were inconsolable at the burial grounds but the tears of the late Lance Corporal’s father intensified as it took a number of sympathisers to comfort him.

Others were seen rolling on the ground as they come face to face with the remains of their beloved.

The mortal remains of the late Constable General Osei now promoted to the rank of a Lance Corporal, has been laid to rest.

The burial ceremony was witnessed by scores of sympathisers notably the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry, members of the Ghana Police service and many others.