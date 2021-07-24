The late Constable General Emmanuel Osei, who was gruesomely murdered during a robbery attack on a bullion van, has posthumously been promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, made the announcement on Saturday, July 24, during the funeral ceremony of the late officer. This was revealed by JoyNews’ correspondent, Manuel Koranteng who was present at the scene.

According to Mr Dery, although the late Osei met his untimely death on June 24, at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra when a group of armed robbers attacked the bullion van he was escorting, he died a hero and will forever be remembered as such.

“Emmanuel Osei, he died a patriot. He died a professional, with high standards in the Ghana Police Service. He is a hero, he joins a long list of heroes and heroines who have died in the Police Service and we will continue to remember him,” he said.

The remains of now Lance Corporal Osei was laid before family members and sympathisers for all to bid farewell.

The burial service took place at Nyanyano Kakraba School Park in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Parents and other relatives of the late Osei could not hold back their tears when they filed past his body. Others were also seen rolling on the ground as they come face to face with the remains of their beloved.

Persons present to commiserate with the bereaved family were all clad in black and red.

Since his demise, the Ghana Police has given the assurance that it will leave no stone unturned to ensure the culprits of the act are arrested and made to face the law.