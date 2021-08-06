Head coach for Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto, has disclosed he was surprised when the club managed to sign Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius.

The Portuguese trainer came in mid-way through the 2020/2021 football season to help the club fight for the Ghana Premier League title.

Due to the sale of striker Kwame Poku to USM Alger in Algeria, Asante Kotoko signed Brazilain striker, Michael Vinicius to replace the former Nkoransa Warriors forward.

Opening up on that signing in an interview with Nhyira FM, Coach Mariano Barreto said he was surprised a player from Brazil accepted to play football in Ghana.

Michael Vinicius

“Players from Ghana want to go to Europe, players from Brazil also want to go to Europe, mostly for money,” he said.

“So I was surprised to hear that a top striker from Brazil is coming to replace Kwame Poku at Kotoko.

“When they (Kotoko) told me a top Brazilian striker is to replace Kwame Opoku, I was surprised. Because why would a top striker in Brazil come to Ghana?” coach Mariano Barreto shared.

Vinicius parted ways with the club after just three months having signed a one-year deal with the club. He scored just once for the club.

Portuguese trainer in the same interview also said it will be an insult for him as a professional coach to continue coaching Asante Kotoko if things don’t change.