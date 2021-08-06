Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has congratulated Kissi Agyebeng as he officially starts work from Thursday, August 5 as the country’s second Special Prosecutor.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday swore into office the second occupant of the Office of Special Prosecutor, Mr Agyebeng, at a brief event at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency.

Citing the new Special Prosecutor’s extensive educational and professional legal background, President Akufo-Addo stated that “it is clear that Mr Kissi Agyebeng is eminently qualified to occupy the Office of Special Prosecutor.

“He has the capacity, the experience, the requisite values and intellectual strength to succeed in this vital position.”

Reacting to the latest development on his Facebook page, the award-winning journalist wished Mr Agyebeng the best as he embarks on this journey.

He wrote: Kissi Agyebeng: Hearty congratulations on your swearing in as Special Prosecutor for the Republic of #Ghana. Wishing you the very best!