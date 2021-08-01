Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, has expressed sadness over the demise of her friend and colleague, Rachel Oniga who sadly passed away on July 31 after a short battle with a heart-related ailment.

The actress, who has been heartbroken by the news of her demise, shared a video online as she weeps over the sad news.

She recounted how the late Oniga was a great friend and colleague to her, and apologised for not calling the actress while she was ill.

She said no one told her Miss Oniga was ill, and that she feels sad she wasn’t there to tell her friend ”sorry.”

