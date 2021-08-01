Residents of Banka, a community in the Asante Akyem south Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have appealed to the government to provide them with basic social amenities.

Asante Akyem South constituency, which is one of the largest municipalities in the Ashanti Region, has most of its towns lacking development as they keep on complaining.

The district has Juaso as its capital.

The residents, in an interview with Adom News, complained about the lack of basic facilities such as a permanent potable water, toilet facilities, road, drains and security among others.

They have expressed concern about the total neglect of the provision of social amenities for the people in the area.

Thomas Kwame Kyei, who is a member of Freedom Fighters and Justice and Development for Banka, accused the government and chiefs for not helping them in their community.

Some of residents, who spoke to Adom News, called for an immediate intervention from the government, philanthropists and other stakeholders to come to their aid.

Some students of Banka community day school appealed to government to come to their aid.