Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, has dished out some few words to her trolls concerned about her current physical appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who reminded that there is beauty in old age, stated she will not comply with the status quo of hiding one’s greying self.

This follows some comments that she is aging quickly following a recent photo she posted on Instagram.

The 63-year-old remarked that unlike the people who do all manner of stuff to cover up aging, she will wear hers like a crown.

“I own my age and experiences with my full chest and count it an enormous blessing. Make me smile. Aging is not unattractive or undesirable,” she hit back at her trolls.

She added that she is not afraid of looking or being old as has been blessed with fully.

“When did old age stop being a blessing?” she quizzed as she affirmed her position of caring less about the invalidated public opinions.

“Respect the elderly.”