International Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, has been spotted with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland after their rumoured separation.

This would be the first time the two have met face-to-face since their messy breakup saga over the singer’s alleged cheating spree.

The former couple had to be reunited in celebrating their son, David Adeleke Jnr’s second birthday.

Davido, who was out of Nigeria enjoying a Manchester United football match at Old Trafford during his son’s birthday party, organised a mini party to make up for his absence.

He was spotted taking photographs with his son and baby mama, despite a sense of friction evident between them.

Billed to perform at the occasion was Tiwa Savage who was calming her nerves following her leaked sex tape saga.

Other attendees of the birthday party were Jamil, son of Tiwa Savage and host of other celebrity children.

