President Nana Akufo-Addo is optimistic the New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) candidate for the 2024 election will retain power for the party.

This is because he believes the party has delivered on its mandate since it assumed office in 2016 till date.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks while speaking at a short ceremony to commemorate the NPP’s 29th anniversary themed: A Tradition for Stability, Prosperity, and Continuity.

The event was held at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

“Today, the challenges that confront our country, the difficulties that we have been plunged into by the COVID-19 pandemic are going to give us the opportunity to grow stronger and stronger and that strengthening of our party and its organs means one thing and I am very confident of it that on December 7, 2024, the new NPP presidential candidate is going to win the election,” he said.

The President also urged the party supporters to remain united and poised for victory in the 2024 polls.

The party’s National Chairman, Freddie Blay, who also spoke at the event, touted the achievements of the party.

He described the management of the covid-19 pandemic in the country as one of the party’s major achievements.