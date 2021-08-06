On the 5th of August, 2021, at the National Police Headquarters in Accra, some conveners of the #FixTheCountry demonstration called on the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, as part of a post demonstration interaction and also to express their gratitude to the Police Administration for the level of professionalism demonstrated on the 4th of August 2021.

During the interaction, Kumi Danso and other members of the group took turns to thank the Police Service and the IGP for the show of discipline, professionalism and above all, the level of respect for human rights as exhibited on the day of the demonstration.

The IGP, in response, also thanked them for their cooperation and reassured them of the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that there is peace and security in the country.

He added: “Our doors are always open, we are your friends, therefore, let’s work together to make our nation a safer place to live.”

He also indicated his satisfaction about the good conduct of Police personnel detailed for the demonstration duty.