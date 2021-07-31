A 20-year-old Barrister, Esther Chukwuemeka, is trending on social for becoming the youngest lawyer in Nigeria.



She was called to the Bar as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Thursday, July 29, 2021.



Miss Chukwuemeka completed Secondary School at age 13, got admission to the Abia State University but was denied admission on the basis of being underage.



Her father, who felt the decision of the school could quench her quest to seek higher education, sent her to India to continue.

She graduated with flying colours, came back to Nigeria, and studied at the Nigeria Law School for her Bar Part one program which is compulsory for all students from a foreign university.



She passed and wrote her final exams and emerged as one of the successful students.

Her senior colleague, one lawyer Nwayemisi, who was also called to Bar at the age of

21, has joined the world to congratulate her.

Taking to social media, she wrote: Congratulations to her, she beat my record I was called when I was 21 years old.