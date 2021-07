The Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Ghana Highway Authority, has announced a disruption in the flow of vehicular traffic on the Tema Motorway.

The disruption will begin from August 1 to August 22, 2021.

This is to make way for repair works on the damaged beam on the Ashaiman bridge bypass.

A statement, signed by the Acting Chief Executive, A. B. K. Nuhu, appealed to motorists to follow the traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections on the motorway.