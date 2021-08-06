Residents of the Volta Region are frightened and agitated over increase in Covid-19 cases in the Region since July 1.

Residents, who spoke to Joy News, said they never thought Volta Region would become a hotspot for Covid-19 infections. They described the current happening as worrying.

According to them, most residents have been careless in terms of following the protocols which they believe have resulted in the increase in the active cases recorded in the region within few weeks.

“I think most of us have been careless and let down our guards with regard to following the protocols,” a resident lamented.

Another resident, Bismark Kofi Ahiave, believes the rise in cases might also be as a result of commercial drivers not insisting on the use of facemasks by passengers before being allowed on board their vehicles, especially the mini-busses, popularly known as ‘trotro’.

A retired educationist in the Anloga District, Wisdom Setordzi, noted that the level of compliance in the district is quite encouraging compared to other districts.

According to him: “I personally make sure that my children and grandchildren strictly adhere to the protocols and most of the schools in town also make sure they do same.”

A student in one of the secondary schools in the Southern Volta, Enyam Adzeivi, noted that the pandemic has really affected teaching and learning as most of the cases are being recorded in schools and workplaces.

According to her, it is difficult to get close to colleagues and teachers during lessons due to the increase in cases in schools.

“You can’t get close to your colleagues and have a discussion with them or even have a one-on-one chat with a teacher regarding lessons, because you don’t know who is infected and you are scared you may also be infected and worse is the teachers are also scared getting close to us to explain things to us during and after lessons,” she said.

At a press briefing on Wednesday morning, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the Volta Region had only 16 cases as of 1st July but the cases have increased to 532 presently.