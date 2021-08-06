A convoy of advanced security team of Speaker Alban Bagbin has been involved in an accident leading to the death of a motorcade rider.

The team was headed to Wa to await the arrival of the Speaker.

A vehicle allegedly run into the convoy at Konongo leading to the death of the rider.

According to a witness, the accident occurred at exactly 9:00 AM, Friday.

“The rider died in the accident which occurred at around 9:00 AM exactly at Juaso; before Juaso Junction in the Ashanti Region,” the witness said.

Speaker Bagbin is said to be in Accra and was not in the convoy.

The body of the police escort is being transferred from the Juaso Government Hospital to Accra.

More soon…