Jamaican sprinter, Elaine Thompson-Harah is the first woman to ever successfully defend the 100 and 200 meters Olympics tittles.

The 29-year-old athlete on August 3, 2021, made history by winning a gold medal for her country.

She won gold for Jamaica in women’s 100 and 200- meters in 2016 at Rio and has repeated it at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The sprint queen is ranked as the second-fastest woman in the 200 meters in the Olympics with a time of 21.53 seconds.

She is the second-fastest woman alive and in history.

She has established herself as one of the greatest female sprinters of all time, second to the late Florence Griffith Joyner.

Who is she?

Elaine Thompson-Herah (née Thompson) was born on 28th June 1992. She specializes in the 100 metres and 200 metres.

She is a four-time Olympic champion who became a sprinting phenomenon after winning gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de.

In 2021, she set an Olympic & National Record of 10.61 seconds in the 100 metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics, making her the fastest woman alive and the second-fastest woman in history.

She is the second-fastest woman in the 200 metres with a time of 21.53 seconds, set in the final of the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thompson-Herah began competing internationally in 2013 and broke through in 2015 when she achieved her first mark below 11 seconds in the 100 metres and ran 21.66 seconds in the 200 metres.

She was the 2019 Pan American Games champion and a two-time Diamond League winner.

ALSO READ: