Medeama Sporting Club has mutually parted ways with their goalkeeper, Frank Boateng after losing to Hearts in their MTN FA Cup semi-final match.



The club took to their social media to announce the news.



Netizens have linked the action of the management of the club to two unpredictable mistakes on Mr Boateng’s part during the MTN FA Cup semi-final.

Medeama lost to Accra Hearts of Oak SC on Sunday in Cape Coast, a development that has caused the club to sack its technical team as well.

Boateng joined the Yellow and Mauves lads in October last year after ending his stay at AshantiGold SC.

Read some reactions below: