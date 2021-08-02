Hearts of Oak have booked a place in the MTN FA Cup final after beating Medeama on Sunday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Samuel Boadu’s side recorded a 3-0 win over the Yellow and Mauve in the second semifinal game.

After a pulsating opening exchange, Benjamin Efutu gave Samuel Boadu’s men the lead by the 12th minute after meeting a cross from his teammate.

Medeama came close to equalising three minutes later after Eric Kwakwa combined with Amed Toure but the latter’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Richard Attah.

After the break, Hearts doubled their lead against the run of play through Isaac Mensah. Medeama goalkeeper Frank Boateng missed a clearance he anticipated, leaving his post at the mercy of Mensah who calmly slotted the ball into the empty net.

Hearts made it 3-0 from the spot by the 72nd minute through Afriyie Barnie. The midfielder’s initial effort was saved by Medeama goalkeeper Boateng but referee Yao Bless rewarded him a retake which he beautifully sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Hearts will now face AshantiGold who also defeated Berekum Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on August 8 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, after winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2009, are aiming to win double the FA Cup as well.