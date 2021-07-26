Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially ended the 2020/21 football campaign trophyless.

After losing the Premier League trophy to their rivals, Hearts of Oak, the Porcupine Warriors, who are defending champions of the MTN FA Cup, suffered elimination in the quarterfinal stage.

Kotoko hosted Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday afternoon and were hoping to make it to the semifinals of the competition.

Asante Kotoko v Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium

However, Asante Kotoko failed to take advantage playing home with Chelsea holding them to extra time through to penalty shootout.

Berekum Chelsea won the game 5-4 on penalties to advance into the semi-final after defender, Wahab Adams missed a crucial penalty.

Chelsea will now play AshantiGold SC in the semifinal.

At the Akoon Park, Medeama SC pipped Attram De Visser Soccer Academy to book a place in the semifinal of the game.

Benjamin Arthur broke the deadlock in the dying stage of the first half.

In the second half, Ahmed Toure increased the tally of the home with a beautiful strike. However, a quick response from Attram de Visser Academy pulled one back a few minutes after conceding the second, through Anim Joshua.

The Academy Boys drew back on level with Kingsley Sakyi scoring on the 73rd minute to complete the comeback leaving an exciting encounter at Tarkwa.

The referee blew his whistle to bring proceedings to an end at Tarkwa and the game headed into extra time.

Attram de Visser stretched Medeama SC handing them a very difficult game ensuring the first half of the extra time ends with no goal.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the second half with forward, Prince Opoku Agyemang stepping to convert neatly to restore their lead. It ended 3-2 in favour of Medeama SC.

Medeama will now play Hearts of Oak, who are the Ghana Premier League champions in the semifinal.

On Saturday, Accra Hearts of Oak continued their fine run form as they recorded another win in the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians were hosted by fellow Premier League side, Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

After a difficult first, Hearts of Oak finally got the opener in the second with Caleb Amankwah scoring from a free-kick to propel the club to the semifinal.

Hearts of Oak celebrate against Elmina Sharks

AshantiGold SC also at the Len Clay Stadium on Saturday recorded a 4-2 win over second-tier side, Kintampo Top Talent FC.

The winner of the MTN FA Cup will represent Ghana in the Caf Confederations Cup next season.

The semifinal games will all be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium from July 31 and August 1.