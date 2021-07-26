President Nana Akufo-Addo has updated the Covid-19 health and safety guidelines for funerals and weddings.

The President explained that, “it appears the country is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections…it is extremely troubling to note that the high compliance rate with mask wearing has fallen alarmingly.”

Addressing the nation Sunday, July 25, on the measures taken to fight Covid-19, he said “we cannot afford to allow the recklessness of a few to endanger the lives of the majority of persons in the country.”

He revealed that the Covid-19 Taskforce, which he chairs, has recommended that a second look be taken at the protocols that have been put in place for the holding of funerals and weddings across the country.

“I have emphasised the need for the strict observance of safety protocols at funerals and weddings, and the measures are a set of enhanced protocols which must be adhered to by all at funerals and weddings,” he said.

The President outlined seven guidelines including the holding of all events associated with funerals and weddings in open air spaces.

He stressed that attendants must observe one metre social distancing rule.

“The wearing of masks is mandatory, and persons must respect the enhanced hygiene protocols. Funerals should not go beyond two hours and post-event receptions are banned,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He urged attendants to also avoid shaking hands and one-week funeral celebrations are restricted solely to family members, and should not exceed a duration of two hours.

He said, “we must remember that the virus continues to jeopardise our lives and livelihoods. Without doubt, God has been gracious to us. Nonetheless, I ask this evening that we remain steadfast in our adherence to the protocols, so we can overcome this third-wave of infections.”

President Akufo-Addo said that zero active cases, is the goal to be achieved and together, “we can beat the virus. If we do so, we will soon be able to return to our normal way of life.”