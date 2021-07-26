Patrons enjoy thrilling performances at 16th Ghana Party in the Park-UK

The 16th edition of the annual Ghana Party in the Park – UK came off as scheduled on Saturday, July 24.

It is safe to say that the event was a huge success as it witnessed a massive attendance despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trent Park, London, gave a heartwarming welcome to the new generation of musicians from Ghana and the crowd gave positive feedback to performances from artistes on the bill.

Sarkodie at Ghana Party In The Park

In no particular order, fans were excited and jammed to songs from Kumerican citizens Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick and Amerado.

The city of Accra was well represented with performances by the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Best New Artiste, Mr. Drew, rising singer Camidoh and Black Avenue signee Sefa, the only female performer amongst them Ghanaian entourage.

Mr Drew

Dahlin Gage cannot be left out of the list as he gave off an impressive performance that patrons no doubt considered value for their money.

Celebrated act, Kwabena Kwabena was present as well and contributed to making the event a huge success.

Kwabena Kwabena

Trent Park went crazy when the event’s creative director, Sarkodie, joined Legacy Life’s King Promise for a back to back performance of their hits.

Even more beautiful was the brief introduction of UK’s Afrobeats DJ Abrantee, who had shied away from public events due to his ill health. An appearance on stage meant progress in his recovery and his heart was elated to see the crowd he hadn’t seen in a while.

Artistes might showcase their talents in grand style but a boring MC will always ruin any event. So Joy Entertainment’s Doreen Avio came to the party hosting the event alongside Ama K. Abebrese.

Doreen Avio

The 2021 edition of Ghana Party In The Park – UK was worth attending for patrons – a feel of the new generation of musicians from Ghana whose performances they probably hadn’t witnessed prior.

Sefa

It also gave people the chance to enjoy a proper outdoor event after Covid-19 restrictions were loosened. Kudos to the organisers, Akwaaba UK, and sponsors, including Joy Entertainment.

Camidoh and Sarkodie