The Honuta command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has intercepted 1,550 parcels of suspected cannabis at the Klave border enclave.

According to the commanding officer of the GIS at the Honuta Border, Superintendent Bernard Kojo Nketiah, the consignment was timely intercepted by a team of patrol officers upon intelligence.

Information on the ground operations at the said location indicated that the driver and his accomplices, upon sensing danger during the arrival of the Patrol Team, abandoned the contraband goods, including a Toyota Mini Bus with a vehicle registration number GG 2314-20.

The Commander disclosed that a thorough search through the bush, the crime scene; by himself and the men, revealed 19 big sacks of which subsequent investigation by the GIS, Police, Customs Division , Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) and the National Intelligence Bureau revealed that it contained 1,550 parcels of ‘Indian Hemp’.

A Ghanaian Voter Identification Card bearing the name, Ganuvo Kwaku, Drivers license, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) certificate and GRA Income Tax documents were found at the crime scene.

The confiscated contraband goods have since been handed over to the Head of NACOB in the District , Rodger Vanderpuije, in the presence of the District Chief Executive for further investigation.

The Command, is also in the process of handing over the said vehicle to the appropriate authority for onward investigation.

The Regional Command is cautioning those who engage in such criminal activities to desist from the practice, since the law will take its course on them when apprehended.

Addressing the Press at the Honuta border, the Volta Regional Commander of the GIS, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Peter Claver Nantuo (Esq), commended the Officer In- charge and the team, for great show of professionalism, high excellence and integrity in foiling the illegal operations of the cross border syndicates.

He used the moment to thank the sister security agencies in their respective efforts and effective collaboration to actualising a common objective.

He thanked the District Chief Executive for Ho West, Hon. Apau Ernest Victor, the chiefs and the entire community for rendering their support to the operations of the security agencies, and encouraged all to abide by the COVID protocols.