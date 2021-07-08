Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko have all secured their places in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Ghana Premier League sides Legon Cities and Aduana Stars have both been kicked out of the competition at the Round of 16 games played on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko recorded a 2-1 win over lower side, Asokwa Deportivo at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium while Hearts of Oak beat Young Wise 1-0 at Dawu.

Ashantigold, who have struggled in the Premier League, secured a 4-2 win over Aduana Stars to book their spot but Legon Cities lost on penalties to Attram De Visser after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Elsewhere, Elmina Sharks booked their place in the last eight with a 3-2 penalty shootout win over Tema Youth and Kintampo Top Talent beat Tamale City with the same scoreline in regulation time.

Medeama overcame Great Olympics 5-3 on penalties following a 0-0 result in regulation time.

Kintampo FC and Berekum Chelsea will be played later today.

MTN FA Cup Round of 16 Full-Time Results

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Deportivo

Medeama SC 0-0 Great Olympics(Pen 5-3)

Aduana FC 2-4 Ashantigold

Accra Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Attram De Visser 1-1 Legon Cities

Top Talent 3-2 Tamale City

Elmina Sharks 1-1 Tema Youth (Pen 3-2)

Qualified Teams: