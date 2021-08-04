President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to free themselves from economic arrangements designed by the former colonial masters.

In his Founders’ Day speech, the First Man said in order to honour the country’s forebears, Ghanaians must emancipate themselves from neo-colonial structures which continue to bind the nation.

Today we pay homage to successive generations of Ghanaians who played significant roles towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and imperialism.

We must, as a mark of reverence to our forebears, work to free ourselves from the economic arrangements designed by the former colonial power to serve its particular purpose at the time, which continue to bind us.

We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy which has, largely, been out lot. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo also urged every Tom, Dick, and Harry to come on board to steer the country to its respective destination.

Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel, and drive our nation to its destination, a united, developed, prosperous, free, democratic and independent Ghanaian nation.

August 4th marks two important milestones in Ghana’s history.

Firstly, August 4th is the date for the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention in 1947 by J. B. Danquah and George Alfred ‘Paa’ Grant.