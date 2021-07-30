The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made an interesting offer to nine-year-old Oswald, who wrote a touching letter to his mother towards his ‘Our Day’ in school today, Friday, July 30, 2021.

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the party, has offered to give the young boy a party card to join them.

He explained that the party believes the boy is a bright child and should be groomed to be a better economist.

“Oswald is such a bright boy. No doubt he will be a great addition to the social democracy tradition. His party card is ready, @NDCYouthWing is willing to pay his dues till he turns 18. With focus and time, he will not disappoint in managing our currency and be a better economist than @MBawumia,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

So far, the boy has attracted juicy offers from big names in manufacturing and the private sector after the letter he wrote went viral.

Oswald is such a bright boy. No doubt he will be a great addition to the social democracy tradition. His party card is ready, @NDCYouthWing is willing to pay his dues till he turns 18. Hopefully, he will manage our currency better and be a better economist than @MBawumia #OurDay — George Opare Addo, Esq. (@georgeoaddo) July 30, 2021

ALSO: