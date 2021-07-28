Rapper Medikal has proved many times to be a lover of his wife Fella Makafui’s curvaceous figure.

In his recent photo on social media, the Omo Ada rapper posted a photo of Fella Makafui’s backside where she posed by facing a sliding door.

Fella’s curves were spot on – throwing light on her SimplySnatched waist trainers that got her the “perfect body”.

Fella, after seeing the photo on Medikal’s wall, said sarcastically “Mr Frimpong who be that?”

Meanwhile, some fans, who saw the photo, had something to say about it.

One of them was singer Kidi who said: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing. Praise the Lord 🙏🏼”

MORE:

Check out other reactions below: