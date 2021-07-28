Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, is in a somber mood as she recounts a horrifying incident that almost claimed her life in 2019.

Two years after she cheated death following an assassination attack, Angela announced she still has more pellets to be removed from her head.

While driving home from a show, Angela was ambushed by some unidentified persons who emptied their bullets into her car and head for 30 minutes, before fleeing the scene.

Some 10 bullets were removed from her head, and two more extracted close to her eyes, while her car was badly damaged.

Her life bounced back to normal, but after a latest scan, she was hit with bad news that more bullets have been discovered in her skull.

A devastated Angela has hit hard at the yet-to-be-identified assassins and her haters, remarking that their plans to damage her will be fruitless.

She described herself as “grace verified, I am that God’s special child. The anointed one with proof that if God is before you no one can be against you.”