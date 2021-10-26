The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has opened up on how she survived an assassination attempt in her life.

She claimed the incident occurred over the weekend at her residence, saying the suspected assassin made away with her GHC 7,000 and other valuable items.

“I was at my office when the person came to me, saying he is a party member and voted for me in the 2020 election and has come to encourage me not to give up.

“So I took him to my house where he stayed for days, dined and had conversations with my driver but eventually left on my blind side. He took my money and bag with other items,” she narrated on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

According to her, she had a call days later during which the caller disclosed he was a hitman sent after her but does not know why he aborted the mission.

When asked if she has lodged a complaint with the police, Madam Donkor answered in the negative, stating she didn’t know how to go about it.

She also added that she would, in the coming days, initiate processes to file the complaint.

