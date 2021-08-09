Some three suspected armed robbers have been killed after they exchanged fire with the police at Shiashie in Accra.



Kingdomfmonline.com reports that the three died on the spot.



The report continued that a fourth person was arrested by the police and is currently in its custody.



In the meantime, the bodies of the murdered suspects, the report added, are yet to be identified.



It is, however, unclear what the armed robbers were after, resulting in their confrontation with the police.



