General Overseer of the Prophet Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, cannot hide his joy after discovering that Sarkodie mentioned his name in one of the songs on his ‘No Pressure’ album.

In one of Sarkodie’s songs on the recently released album titled ‘Round 2’ the rapper was heard saying “I have predicted my life, I am more than Nigel Gaisie.”

This particular line has excited Prophet Gaisie so much that he has taken to Facebook to prophesy into the life of the Sarkcess Music boss.

He predicted that Sarkodie will break boundaries and win more international awards for Ghana.

ALSO:

Prophet Gaisie disclosed that he has been a fan of Sarkodie since his days as an underground rapper on Adom FM’s ‘Kasahere Movement’ show.

“Sarkodie, in your song, you say u Dey prophecy pass me. eii bros never know say you fii’ Prophecy oo. Anyway, I Dey pray give you waaa so say, one day you go be anointed Prophet! You go Propheay positive for your industry inside and bring more people give YESU. Thanks for the mention, KING,” he posted.

The ‘No Pressure’ album is stacked with 15 songs including a feature with popular American rapper, Wale.

Read Nigel Gaisie’s full pot below: