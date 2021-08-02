After failing to raise enough cash for orthopedic surgery, a 56-year-old woman suffering from complications in a motor vehicle accident is battling for her life.

Her reliance on herbal and traditional treatments, rather than specialist medical care, has resulted in the deterioration of certain bones in her upper left arm.

Her condition is worsened by continuous abnormal and excessive bleeding for several months after she has reached menopause.

Doctors say Janet Afriyie requires immediate surgery to correct bone loss and fracture in a deformed position.

