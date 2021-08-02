Rapper Sarkodie has reacted to a statement attributed to him in which he was alleged to have said that he had featured a rapper bigger than Jay-Z.

The rapper in reacting to the statement said he was getting ready to board a flight when he noticed messages bombarding him on his phone, accusing him of “something he had no idea about.”

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the award-winning rapper said he was unhappy with music producer, Possigee, for putting out such a ridiculous statement on his behalf.

I never brought out such a statement… it was a comment Possigee made and he didn’t refer to the album. If he would be honest… I called him the same day because I was on a flight… I called him because it was what he said that people carried along… .

Talking about why Possigee made such an assertion, Sarkodie said: when we went to London, we did big works and to him, he refers to it as such [sic].

I know how the media would take this; that’s why I didn’t want him to say that. Until now, he has to live with that and myself [too].

Possigee will tell you I was extremely unhappy about that. We were supposed to support each other and me being the kind of person that can’t speak on it… I got off Twitter and it was crazy, the musician said.

Watch the video below:

