Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

Sarkodie and his team touched down in the Garden City on Friday morning and was welcomed by a mammoth crowd at the Kumasi Airport.

Clad in a kaftan, he posed beside the Asantehene who donned a colourful fabric to display the rich Ashanti culture.

Though details of what transpired at the meeting are not immediately known, the rapper, born Michael Owusu, had earlier announced plans to visit the region.

He was in the company of his manager, Angel Town, Kumasi-based Pure FM Presenter, Hammer Nti and Blogger Kobby Kyei, among others.

Sarkodie took to his social media pages to share the photos with fans and followers who cannot help but express their admiration.