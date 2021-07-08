Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, and his daughter, Titi, have warmed hearts with their daddy-daughter goal in a new video.

The duo appears to have gone out of their home as father and daughter were beautifully dressed in a video that has been shared on Instagram.

Titi is captured in the video pointing at something to her father who looked on and asked questions.

Perhaps impressed by whatever his daughter said, the proud father, Sarkodie, gave her a peck on her cheeks.

The video has seen some reactions from fans who mostly commented with love emojis to show how much they admire Sarkodie and Titi.

Titi and Sarkodie were recently in the news when they ‘fought’ over the former’s hairstyle.

Find video below: