The Magistrate Court at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region has committed 15 motorbike riders to various sums of money for flouting motor regulations.

The 15 were among over 60 motorbike riders arrested by the police in the Diaso District during an operation to bring sanity into the work of motorbike riders in the area.

Speaking to Adom News‘ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the Diaso District Police Commander, DSP Osei Adu Agemang, and also the prosecutor said after the four-hour operation his outfit managed to arrest 64 culprits.

ALSO

He explained that 15 of them were processed and put before court and they admitted to having committed the offences leveled against them, after which they were fined GH¢ 60.00.

“The offending unregistered motorbikes were ordered to be registered and reported back to the police within 24 hours,” DSP Agyemang revealed.

Some fined motorbike riders advised their colleagues, who do not have licences and also flout motor regulations, to be careful not to fall foul of the law and be law abiding at all times.