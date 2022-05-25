The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has fined seven service providers for illicit third-party trading of petroleum products.

The move which pegs the total fine at about GH¢3 million according to NPA is geared towards sanitising the sector.

NPA in a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit indicated the move is also to ensure standard practice among businesses in the space.

The outfit has also ordered a month’s suspension of the operations of some of the companies.

The affected companies the statement noted include Moari Oil Co. Ltd, Rodo Oil Co. Ltd, MBA Global Ltd and Cigo Energy Ltd.

The rest are; Torrid Global Ltd, Naddif Co. Ltd and GAT Oil.

NPA has further cautioned any company that fails to comply with the rules and guidelines stipulated will be subjected to appropriate sanctions.

Below is the full statement: