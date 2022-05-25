AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has revealed why bought new pairs of shoes for Ghanaian striker, Felix Afena Gyan.

According to Mourinho, the teenager was a laughing stock at Roma since he usually showed up to the training grounds with ‘fake shoes’.

The former Chelsea coach delivered his promise to ensure his teammates stopped making fun of him anytime he showed up during training.

“He was there, he didn’t have a contract and he was coming all the time with fake trainers and all the guys there were having fun with him,” Mourinho told BT Sports.

“The moment he came here and the moment he scored a winning goal, I had to say: Felix, it’s time for the guys to stop bullying you, so let’s buy a proper pair of shoes,” he added.

The Portuguese gaffer was impressed with the turn of events as Afena-Gyan is likely to feature for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“Now he signs a contract, he goes to Ghana national team and he has fun with the other guys because the other guys are not going to the World Cup, but he is. So in this moment things are changing.”

The 19-year-old is yet to win his first career trophy under Mounrinho with AS Roma set to face Feynoord in the finals of the UEFA Conference League.