The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Damapre has led a delegation to Nkoranza in the Bono East region.

The visit is to commiserate with the family of 28-year-old Albert Donkor who was allegedly killed while in police custody.

Mr Dampare’s will also visit the family of a 19-year-old final year student of the Nkoranza Technical Institute, Victor Kwadwo Owusu who was also killed in a clash involving some irate youth and the police.

The irate youth attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody in protest of Albert’s death.

Police in Techiman could not deter the youth from throwing stones and clubs at the officers, after destroying property, including vehicles, at the headquarters.

The riot led to the death of a 19-year-old boy while nine others sustained gunshot wounds.

The IGP and his team are therefore expected to hold a meeting the Nkoranza Traditional Council the Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, Nkoranza South MP; Emmanuel Agyekum as well as the youth and some persons at the hospital.

This comes a week after Dr Dampare ordered the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate Albert’s killing.

