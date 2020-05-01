The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has suggested that there should be more scrutiny in market places.

This, according to him, is due to the defiant activities of some traders who defy the social distancing protocols, especially in the markets and other public places.

The Assin Central MP made the suggestion in an interview with the media when he donated some 150,000 pieces of medically approved face masks to the office of the president at the Jubilee House.

MORE

DKB shows how Kennedy Agyapong was created [Video]

I will deal with you ‘spiritually’ – Obinim replies Kennedy Agyapong

The presentation was, according to the MP, his widow’s mite to the presidency in the battle against Coronavirus.

Presenting the items to the Chief of Staff, Mr Agyapong said the grim situation at hand called for all hands on deck and with the presidency being the epitome of the nation’s governance, it was only prudent to include it in his distribution list.

Mr Agyapong further admonished media practitioners to intensify their educational efforts to complement the government’s efforts to spread the word of caution to the public about COVID-19.