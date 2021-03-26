Popular actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has splashed her childhood photo on the internet and fans cannot help but react.

The actress seems to have undergone a lot of transformation in her look and stature.

The childhood photo spotted a plump little girl believed to be age three or four years.

ALSO READ:

Clad in a blue and white stripped spaghetti top and a jeans skirt, she beamed with smiles for the camera.

Miss Brown took to her Instagram page to share the adorable photo as she acknowledges God for her life journey so far.

She captioned: 😆😆😆😆😆E CHOKE OO SEE YOUR POLOO EEII GOD #tbt.

Fans, who have sighted the photo, cannot help but express their admiration for her.