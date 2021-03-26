

A yet to be identified boy has died after he was impaled through the head by the rod shooting out from the foundation of a house.



The sad incident is said to have happened yesterday at Peace Island, Liberia.

The deceased was said to have climbed a coconut tree when he fell and landed on the rod with his head.

The metal rod erect unto the foundation corners of an uncompleted building speared and exited through the back of the lad’s head.

His screams attracted neighbors who were frightened to touch him as the boy sat on the floor and bled out.

It is reported all attempts to later rescue him proved abortive and he was confirmed dead at the hospital.



