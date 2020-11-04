“Before you envy the glory, check the story” is the word of encouragement Akuapem Poloo has given her fans.

Detailing in a throwback photo, Akuapem Poloo revealed her journey to success saw her pursue football in her early ages.

In a quest to make some money for school uniform, Poloo said she joined her village team, Matisco Ladies.

She was captured in the photo wearing the blue striped jersey, with her legs on the ball like the pro she claims she is.

Poloo rocked the number four jersey top and number 15 down which meant she played the role of a defender back in the days.

The energetic mother-of-one has officially quit football for acting.