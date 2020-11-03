Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo, has taken to Instagram to gush about her new Nigerian boyfriend.
Sharing a photo of her man in the new month, Efia Odo showered praises on Nigerian men saying they are the best so far.
When one fan, @charlie_dior said love is sweet oh when money enter love is sweet, Efia quickly replied, omo Nigerian men are the best ooo so far.
Check out the post below: