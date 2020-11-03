Nigerian doctor, Olufunmilayo, has warned ladies against putting toothpaste in their vagina in a bid to get it tighter.

In a Twitter thread shared on his handle, Dr Olufunmilayo warned against the practice, stating that it is harmful.

He went on to list some of the dangers that ladies can be exposed to when they engage in such practice.

Read his tweets below:

“Toothpaste makes vagina tight” NEVER DO IT PLS!!!! Vagina irritation Smelly vagina Abnormal vagina discharge Vagina/pelvic infections Difficulty getting pregnant. NEVER PUT TOOTHPASTE IN VAGINA NEVER PUT TOOTHPASTE IN VAGINA NEVER PUT TOOTHPASTE IN VAGINA.

The problem with bad advice is that you can never tell how far it travels. And more often than not- it tends to travel a whole lot further than good advice. And when the damage is all done- Only the owner of the vagina and her loved ones will be there to deal with all the mess.

Toothpaste is caustic, very toxic and really abrasive for a sensitive part of the body like the vagina. You put yourself at the risk of irritation, inflammation, destruction of the normal organisms that protect your vagina from infections and open up yourself to a lot of harm.

Once toothpaste destroys the normal natural organisms that keep your vagina healthy, you become prone to infections- which then causes you to have excessive, foul smelling vagina discharge and infections which can damage your tubes (and chances of getting pregnant) as a woman.

If you get a terrible infection- especially repeatedly- if you don’t learn your lessons quick and desist- The infection can ruin your tubes- You can later in life find it difficult to get pregnant from the blocked tubes- Or if you get pregnant- it may be in an abnormal place.

So ask yourself again- Is it worth it? To what end? This whole obsession with “tight vagina” is very unhealthy and is driving some people absolutely insane. You need to really slow down and stop being eager to try adventurous nonsense ideas that can potentially ruin your womb.

I have said it repeatedly- The vagina cleans itself, by itself, in its own way, with its own juices and remains sparkling clean – without needing any help from you. The body has an efficient effective system for this- and it does it flawlessly. That’s a real proven medical fact.

Problems most times start when people start doing all sorts with their vagina. Pour soap inside. Wash with vim. Put vagina pearls. Add some spices. Use some okro. Try some toothpaste. These wild woke silly nonsense ideas are some of the things that give a lot of women problems.

Your vagina is tight enough. Your vagina is good enough. Your vagina is just perfect. You are fine as you are. Don’t let peer pressure and wild online claims of sexual wonder magic ideas or vagina products lead you on a journey of ruin and regret. It’s not worth it. Thank you!”