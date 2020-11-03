Actress Fella Makafui has bounced back in grand style after months of staying off social media.

The socialite, in a bid to conceal her pregnancy with husband Medikal, went off the gram and only returned with baby bump photos.

The first-time mother has splashed some all-white photos on Instagram to celebrate her eight postpartum week.

Ahead of her comeback, she urged her fans to anticipate something special, and their wait is finally over.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, who they named Island Frimpong, in the early days of September.

Photos below:

Fella Makafui