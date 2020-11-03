After eight days of confirming the appointment of Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as the Technical Director, the Portuguese has left the shores of the country.

He has gone back to his native country, Portugal. Sources say, he left on Saturday, October 31.

Despite his announcement, the Portuguese coach was yet to sign a contract with the club.

However, before his arrival, a source had told Asempa FM that some of the board members were not aware of his arrival in the country but over $250,000 was spent on him during his short stay in the country including his flight ticket.

The Ghana Premier League side announced that the Portuguese tactician is in to help Edward Nii Odoom to help the club to end their 11 years trophyless run.

Mr Pinto was not interested in the position but rather preferred the head coach role. In a meeting with the board of the club, Mr Pinto is said to have communicated to the hierarchy of the club he was not interested in the Technical Director role.

After the meeting, coach Odoom, who was named as the interim coach following the exit of Kim Grant before the annulment of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, was told he will be the assistant coach ahead of the season.

Mr Odoom is said to have accepted the decision of the board in good fate and pledged his support for the Portuguese gaffer.

Ironically, he was not interested in working with Mr Odoom ahead of the new season and wanted him to be replaced.

Mf Pinto is said to have recommended club legends Amankwah Mireku and Lawrence Adjah-Tetteh but the board kicked against them.

After series of meetings and scrutiny, majority of the board members decided to let him leave due to his poor club record.

“The board, after series of meetings, was not impressed with the CV of the coach and was worried over his poor club record,” a source told Asempa FM.

“Odoom will continue with his role as the interim coach ahead of the new season,” the source added.

However, Managing Director of the club, Frederick Moore, in an interview with Citi Sports, shockingly said Mr Pinto returned to his native country after his son and wife tested positive for Covid-19.

“He got here only to find out that his wife and son had tested positive for Covid – 19.

“It is not a situation that has been abandoned.

“It is not like he is gone and never coming back.

“We are in constant communication with him and we have an understanding that once the family issue is resolved if we still want him back he is ready to return,” he added.

Mr Pinto is not a stranger to African football, having previously handled Angolan clubs Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo. He also coached Ethiopian giants, Saint George SA.

What next?

Coach Odoom will continue with his role as the interim manager of the club ahead of the new football season.

The team is currently in Cape Coast for pre-season but will return to Accra by the close of this week to continue their pre-season.

However, coach Odoom has pledged to end the club’s 11 years trophyless drought.

Hearts will begin their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with an away game against Aduana Stars at Dormaa.