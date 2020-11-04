A member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is amazed at the outcome of the presidential elections in the United States of America.

According to him, he will abandon his career as a lawyer and pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) in Psychology.



He said his PhD will focus on the psychology of the American voter if Donald Trump is retained as President.

Below is his Facebook post:

If Trumps wins, I may put my career aside and pursue a PHD on the psychology of the American voter. Posted by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, both President Trump and Democrat candidate, Joe Biden are confident of victory in the keen contest.