Three men have allegedly been arrested over a video they made and shared on social media, allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari.

Spokesperson of the State police command, SP Isah Gambo, gave names of the three men as 70-year-old Lawal Abdullahi Izala; Bahajaje Abu,30, and Hamza Abubakar, 27, all of Gafai Quarters, Katsina.



According to him: “The attention of the Katsina state police command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias ‘IZALA’, ‘m’, aged 70 of Gafai Quarters, Katsina, Katsina state, who was contemptuously insulting the President and the Governor of Katsina state, Masari.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, PSC, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of the trio.



“The suspects confessed to the commission of the offences for which they are yet to face full vigorous of the law.

“To this end, the Command wishes to warn members of the general public that the Police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land.



“Any person found taking undue advantage of social media to insult others, contrary to the provisions of Cyber Crime Act, will face the wrath of the law.” SP Gambo warned.